Methode: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.6 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.
The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $315.9 million in the period.
Methode expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.2 billion.
