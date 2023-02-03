Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $574.9 million in the period.

