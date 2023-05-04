NetScout: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.6 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $914.5 million.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $915 million to $945 million.

