AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Howard Hughes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 27, 2023 GMT

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

    On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

    The land developer posted revenue of $482 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $184.5 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHC

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.