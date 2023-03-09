PlayAGS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

PlayAGS shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.35, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGS