Knowles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $180 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN