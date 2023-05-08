ConforMIS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Monday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.32.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ConforMIS said it expects revenue in the range of $11 million to $13 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $12.17.

