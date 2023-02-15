Seaboard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $223 million in its fourth quarter.

The Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $192.11 per share.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $580 million, or $499.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.24 billion.

