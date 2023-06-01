Lands’ End: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $309.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year results ranging from a loss of 13 cents per share to net income of 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion.

_____

This story has been corrected to show that Lands’ End expects full-year results to range between a loss of 13 cents per share to profit of 8 cents per share, not a loss of 13 cents to 8 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE