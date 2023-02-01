UGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $954 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.14 per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period.

