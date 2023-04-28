First Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.2 million.

