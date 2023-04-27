GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $10.24.

