EMagin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — EMagin Corp. (asterisk) (EMAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMAN