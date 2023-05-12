North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported earnings of $9.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period.

