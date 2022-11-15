QuickLogic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

