Tractor Supply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $270.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $9.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.2 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.30 to $10.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO