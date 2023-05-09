PHX Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Texas, Texas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $16 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHX