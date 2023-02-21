Pebblebrook Hotel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $25.9 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 18 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $43.6 million, or 34 cents per share.

The hotel investment company, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $319.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $221.6 million. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pebblebrook Hotel expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 6 cents to 10 cents.

