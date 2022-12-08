Hovnanian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) _ Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $55.6 million.

The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $7.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $8.56 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $886.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $225.5 million, or $29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV