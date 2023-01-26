Olin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $196.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $8.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.38 billion.

