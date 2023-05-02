Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $32.1 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.76. A year ago, they were trading at $5.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHR