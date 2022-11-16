Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) _ Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

