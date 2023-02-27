Atrion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.70 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $42.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or $19.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $183.5 million.

Atrion shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $682.80, a decrease of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

