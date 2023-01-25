Triumph Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $112.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.3 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $484.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFIN