Hilltop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $349.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.1 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

