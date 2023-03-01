Talos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $381.9 million, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

