Sensata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $113.2 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310.7 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 91 cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST