Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $38.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $552.4 million in the period.

Century shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.46, a fall of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX