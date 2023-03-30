Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported profit of $7.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $196.5 million in the period.

