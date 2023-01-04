UniFirst: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $34 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $541.8 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion.

