CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $171.1 million in the period.

