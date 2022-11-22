Nordstrom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $20 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share.

