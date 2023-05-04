Viad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $260.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viad said it expects revenue in the range of $289 million to $313 million.

