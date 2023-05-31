Golar LNG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $74 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLNG