Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $455.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

