Aeterna Zentaris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at $6.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEZS