Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) _ Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $212,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

