Lipocine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $55,000 in the period.

