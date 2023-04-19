April 19, 2023 GMT
ASML: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.1 billion.
The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $5.31 per share.
The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $7.24 billion in the period.
ASML shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6% in the last 12 months.
