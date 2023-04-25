Armstrong World Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $47.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $310.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.3 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

