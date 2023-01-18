Wintrust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) _ Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $144.8 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $2.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $674.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $550.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $550.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $509.7 million, or $8.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

