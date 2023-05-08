Trex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $41.1 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

