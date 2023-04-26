Stewart Information Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $524.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STC