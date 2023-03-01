ACI Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $90.2 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1 per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $451.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW