April 26, 2023 GMT
C&F: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.
The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.86 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
C&F shares have dropped 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4.5% in the last 12 months.
