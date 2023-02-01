Rayonier: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) _ Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $245.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.1 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $909.1 million.

Rayonier expects full-year earnings to be 36 cents to 50 cents per share.

