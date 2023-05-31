Hovnanian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $4.47.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $703.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $730 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV