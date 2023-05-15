Dorel Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Monday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $333.2 million in the period.

