Sifco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.18.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.9 million.

