Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC